Preliminary investigation launched following explosion at plant in Azerbaijan's Shirvan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. A preliminary investigation is being conducted in connection with the explosion of ammunition at the plant of the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan in the country's Shirvan city, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, in connection with the death of Mehman Akhmadov (born in 1966) and the injury of Sabina Shakarova (born in 1978), as a result of an explosion of ammunition at the plant of the Ministry of Defense Industry in Shirvan city, the Prosecutor's Office of Shirvan City initiated a criminal case under Article 162.2 (violation of labor protection rules, resulting on imprudence death of a person) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a preliminary investigation is being conducted.

The explosion occurred during compression of the intermediate gearbox of the explosive in the Shirvan Araz Plant LLC of the Ministry of Defense Industry today, at about 12:00 (GMT+4). One person was killed and one was injured in the arm. An investigation is currently underway.