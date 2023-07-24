Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Industry visits Shirvan, following explosion at local plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Minister of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan Madat Guliyev urgently went to the country's Shirvan city, Trend reports.

The minister visited Shirvan, following the recent explosion.

The explosion occurred during compression of the intermediate gearbox of the explosive in the Shirvan Araz Plant LLC of the Ministry of Defense Industry today, at about 12:00 (GMT+4). An investigation is currently underway.

Madat Guliyev and employees of the ministry, Shirvan city prosecutor Kamal Talibov and head of executive power Ilgar Abbasov visited the scene, where they were informed in detail about the incident.

Guliyev and other officials visited Sabina Shakarova, who was injured as a result of the incident, in the hospital, the doctors informed the minister about the patient's condition.

Then the minister met with the family and relatives of Mehman Akhmadov, who was buried in Hajigabul, and expressed condolences to the relatives of the deceased.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has launched an investigation in connection with the explosion.

The Prosecutor's Office of the Shirvan City is investigating the explosion of ammunition at the plant of the Ministry of Defense Industry, located in the city of Shirvan, as a result of which one person was killed and one was injured.