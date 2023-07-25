New parking rates to take effect in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. New parking tariffs are coming into force in Baku, Trend reports.

The resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the amount of parking fees for vehicles" has entered into force since today.

There are four parking zones defined for Baku, and the fee is charged according to each zone. The cost of parking ranges from 30 cents up to 1 manat ($0.59) per hour.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov signed this decree on June 25.

The decision applies to parking spaces located on state highways.

The resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers "On the amount of parking fees for vehicles" will be valid only in state parking lots. In order to ensure transparency of financial turnover and the convenience of using car parking, payments are provided only in a non-cash order.