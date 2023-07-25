Parking to be free in Azerbaijan on Sundays

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. In Azerbaijan, parking from 22:00 (GMT+4) to 07:00 (GMT+4), as well as parking on Sundays, will be free, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the amount of parking fees for vehicles" dated June 25, 2023, which came into force today.

Meanwhile, the payment will be charged in full if the vehicle is parked for more than 15 minutes. Persons who have been issued an individual parking ticket will park vehicles free of charge only in certain places in the parking area specified in the ticket.

The decision applies to parking spaces located on state highways.

The resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers "On the amount of parking fees for vehicles" will be valid only in state parking lots. In order to ensure transparency of financial turnover and the convenience of using car parking, payments are provided only in a non-cash order.