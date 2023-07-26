Unions of Azerbaijani cinematographers to be operate as single association

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. Two unions of Azerbaijani cinematographers have merged, Trend reports.

One of the unions was established in 1958, the other one in 2012.

“Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has set new ideological goals for society. Azerbaijani cinematographers are also an integral part of the progressive society of Azerbaijan, which is moving towards these goals. The glorious victory of our country in the second Karabakh war has become an example of unity for us,” the joint statement of the unions said.

According to the statement, the main principle of activity of both unions is the service of solidarity.

“That is why we (unions) note in a joint statement that, on the eve of the 125th anniversary of Azerbaijani cinema and the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Film Studio, we have come to a decision to unite into a single, new form of management. This initiative contains the common opinion of both unions and was adopted jointly,” the statement said.