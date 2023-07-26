Officials of Baku Transport Agency prosecuted (UPDATE)

details added, first published at 20:17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. Officials of Baku Transport Agency have been prosecuted, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

As a result of the operational search measures carried out on the illegal actions of officials of the Baku Transport Agency public legal entity, a criminal case was initiated in the Main Anti-Corruption Department under the Prosecutor General.

The investigation established solid suspicions that Deputy Director of the Traffic Management Department of the agency Vugar Huseynov colluded with Adviser of the specified structure Hikmet Velizade in exchange for the implementation of appropriate procedures for the organization of parking lots in the territory of Baku, received from various persons a total of 16,500 manat ($9,705) as a bribe in June-July 2023.

On the basis of preliminary evidence, Vugar Huseynov and Hikmet Velizade were charged under articles 308.2 (abuse of official authority, which entailed grave consequences), 311.3.1, 311.3.2 and 311.3.3 (repeated receipt of a bribe by a group of persons in collusion, on a particularly large scale) according to the Criminal Code, a preventive measure in the form of arrest was chosen in their regard by a court decision.

Operational and investigative measures are continuing to prosecute other persons who participated in the commission of illegal actions.