Azerbaijan discloses number of people received fourth package of social reforms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. The fourth package of social reforms implemented in early 2023 covered 1.9 million people in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board of the State Social Protection Fund of Azerbaijan Himalay Mamishov said, Trend reports.

“The annual additional financial potential of this reform is 750 million manat ($441.1 million),” Mamishov added.

"As part of the reform, the minimum wage was increased by 15 percent and amounted to 345 manat ($202.9). The compensation of employees working on a single tariff schedule and in a number of organizations has also been increased by 15 percent. An additional 440 million manat (4258.8 million) will be spent annually in this direction," he said.

As a result of the social reforms carried out in Azerbaijan, the minimum wage has increased 2.7 times, the minimum pension - 2.5 times, the average monthly salary - by 65 percent, the median salary - 2.1 times, the wage fund - 2.5 times, the average monthly pension - 2.1 times, social and pension benefits payments - 5 times.

The average monthly amount of targeted social assistance has increased 2.5 times, due to the creation of more than 10 new types of social benefits and the introduction of a number of benefits in the social security system. The annual amount of funds additionally allocated for these social reforms has reached 6.8 billion manat ($3.9 billion).