Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh freely pass through Lachin border checkpoint

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Azerbaijan once again has created conditions for the free passage of Armenian residents living in Karabakh through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) through the Lachin border checkpoint operating on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border on the Khakari river, Trend reports.

A total of 7 vehicles and 34 residents of Karabakh passing from Azerbaijan's Khankendi in the direction of Gorus, after inspection at the checkpoint in accordance with the rules, were provided with passage to Armenia. Of these, 11 were members of the ICRC, 12 were persons in need of medical care, and 10 were members of their accompanying families, 1 was a representative of medical personnel.

This once again testifies to the absence of any obstacles and difficulties in the passage of the Armenian residents of Karabakh through the border checkpoint.

The Armenian side has repeatedly made false accusations about the alleged "emergence of a humanitarian crisis" in the region, "influencing" the Armenian residents of Karabakh, in particular after the provocations that led to the serious injury of the Azerbaijani serviceman at the Lachin border checkpoint and the closure of the checkpoint by the decision of Azerbaijan.

The events occurring in the region demonstrate that the road is open for humanitarian purposes, contrary to what some circles claim.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.