Overhaul of Azerbaijan's Horadiz-Zangilan highway is underway (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Major repairs and maintenance work are being carried out on the Horadiz-Zangilan highway, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads told Trend.

Reconstruction works were launched in accordance with the decree of the President of Azerbaijan "On measures related to the overhaul of the existing Horadiz–Zangilan highway on the territory of the Zangilan district, which is part of the East Zangezur Economic Region".

In addition, work is being done on the 61.4 km portion of the Horadiz-Zangilan motorway (the M6 Hajigabul-Bahramtepe-Minjivan-Armenian state border).

Furthermore, the width of the roadbed, which has been rebuilt in line with the III technical category, is 12 meters.

Major repairs are being carried out on four portions of the road as part of the project: 173.6-189, 189-205, 205-220, and 220-235 km.

Work is under underway to remove the present asphalt pavement along the road, as well as to drill, pour, and build the roadbed and road base, as well as to build culverts of various sizes to assure water passage, repair bridges, and lay communication lines.

The project is being implemented in line with the "Construction Norms and Rules" under the supervision of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, according to the stipulated schedule and in accordance with the technological sequence.

Furthermore, the appropriate amount of people and equipment has been drawn to the territory to ensure that building works are completed on time.

The Horadiz-Zangilan highway is one of the road infrastructure projects being developed on the territory of the economic districts of Karabakh and East Zangezur, and it will play an essential role in the socioeconomic development of Azerbaijan's freed territories.

According to the order signed by President Ilham Aliyev, 31.4 million manat ($18.4 million) has been allocated for the overhaul of the Horadiz-Zangilan highway with the length of 61 km in the territory of the Zangilan district from the reserve fund of the President of Azerbaijan provided for in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023 to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.