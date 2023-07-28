Azerbaijan increases number of commission members for preparation of civil defense plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. The deputy minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan will become a member of the commission for the preparation of Azerbaijan’s civil defense plan, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a corresponding order on this.

The commission will also include the deputy chairman of Azerbaijan's State Water Resources Agency from the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

In addition, the deputy chairman of the Board of the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance in the commission will be replaced by the deputy executive director of the Association for the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

This order takes effect on the date it is signed.

The commission was tasked with developing an Azerbaijan Civil Defense Plan and submitting it to the Cabinet of Ministers.

A working group was formed with representatives from governmental authorities and structures as members to organize the commission's effective work.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations was tasked with organizing and coordinating the commission's operations. The commission may, in accordance with the law, enlist the assistance of independent experts and professionals in its work.