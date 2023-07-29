Talent and magic music: participants of "Support for Youth" project perform at Gabala International Music Festival (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The concert of the participants of the "Support for Youth" project took place within the framework of the XIII Gabala International Music Festival at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center, Trend reports.

The event continued with a concert program of the laureates of national and international competitions – pianists Tamilla Akhadova, Narmina Ismailova, Jamala Abdinzade, vocalist Chinara Asimova (soprano), violinist Sura Rufat, viola player Humay Hajizade, kamancheh player Aityan Rustamli, flutist Mirkhalid Mammadzade, tar player Jalil Bashirli, cellist Vagif Gurbanov.

In addition, the musicians were accompanied by pianists Svetlana Akhmedova, Rafiga Guluzade, Nurida Novruzova.

The young musicians performed an extremely interesting and varied musical program, in which compositions by Fikret Amirov, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Henri Vieuxtemps, Georges Bizet and Vladimir Horowitz, Firangiz Ali-Zadeh, Lala Akhmedova, Vittorio Monti, Robert Schumann, Charles-François Gounod, Tamilla Akhadova and Ruzgar Ahmadzade were performed.

Despite young age, the musicians demonstrated excellent performing art, professionalism and talent. The magical sounds of various musical instruments filled the whole hall, rooted in the hearts of the listeners, touching their souls. The performances of the young musicians were met with great interest by the audience and were accompanied by stormy applause. The program turned out to be extremely emotional, each musical performance was brilliant and emotional.

Furthermore, the deafening applause of the audience, including high professionals of the musical art, proved that the young musicians excellently coped with the task.

"In the previous years, the project participants performed one program within the framework of the festival, and this year two concerts were organized," Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye, coordinator of the "Support for Youth" project, Deputy director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic named after Muslim Magomayev," told Trend after the concert.

"Our project was created in 2016, and since 2017 its participants have been performing concerts at the wonderful Gabala International Music Festival. We are very proud that it was the performance of the participants of the "Support for Youth" project that opened a series of concert programs within the framework of the XIII Gabala International Music Festival. The first concert of the project took place on July 27, in which students of music schools performed. The concert was performed on the second day, July 28, by students and graduates of music universities, as well as those who are just starting their teaching activities. For the project participants to perform at the Gabala International Music Festival is a great happiness, it is creative development, new acquaintances, and the same vision," said Karimova-Zekeriyye.

The concert participant, pianist and composer Tamilla Akhundova, stressed that the Gabala International Music Festival is organized at a high level, and it is an honor for musicians to be part of it.

"For us, representatives of the young generation of musicians, participation in such a prestigious international festival is of great importance. The project participants are grateful to the organizers for the opportunity to perform here and share their creativity with the audience. At the concert, I am performing a work of my own composition, it is called "Xatire" (“Memory”), and is dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the birth of the prominent Azerbaijani composer, People's Artist of the USSR Arif Melikov. Arif Melikov was my teacher, and my student years were the most unforgettable and wonderful for me. I reflected the memories of my teacher in this composition," said Tamilla Akhadova.

In addition, another participant of the concert program, tar player Jalil Bashirli noted that he was taking part in the Gabala International Music Festival for the first time.

"This is the first time I am participating in this wonderful festival – music holiday. At the concert I performed the compositions of Fikret Amirov, as well as the young composer Lala Mammadova. The audience warmly welcomed all the concert performances of the program, applauded all the musicians, which motivated us. I express my gratitude to the organizers for holding the festival, as well as to the "Support for Youth" project, thanks to which I had the opportunity to perform in Gabala," said Jalil Bashirli.

"Support for Youth" is a project implemented by the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic named after Muslim Magomayev. The main objective of the project is to identify and support young talents in Azerbaijan.

The XIII Gabala International Music Festival is held from July 27 through August 2 with the organizational support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

The Gabala International Music Festival, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, will be attended by world-famous musicians, performers, and conductors, as well as musical groups from the UK, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, and Türkiye.

The festival, which has traditionally been held since 2009, will feature interesting programs for music lovers. In addition, classical, chamber music and Mugham evenings were organized.