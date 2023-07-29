Agreement on establishment of trade union organization of Turkic States signed in Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. A joint meeting of the trade unions of the Turkic states was held in the city of Shusha on July 29, Trend reports.

The event was attended by leaders and representatives of Azerbaijan Trade Union Confederation, the Kazakh Federation of Trade Unions, Turkish Confederation of Turkish Trade Unions (TURK-IS), the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan and the Federation of Trade Unions of Uzbekistan.

An agreement on the establishment of the trade union organization of the Turkic States was signed during the event.

Will be updated