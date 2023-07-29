Azerbaijan in talks with FIDE to host Candidates Chess Tournament in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, Mahir Mammadov, announced that negotiations are underway with the International Chess Federation (FIDE) to host the prestigious Candidates Chess Tournament in Baku, Trend reports.

He made this statement during a press conference focused on the World Cup organized by FIDE in Baku.

Mammadov emphasized that hosting the World Chess Championship for the second time reflects the confidence international sports organizations have in Azerbaijan.

The ongoing World Cup in Baku sees the participation of over 300 athletes, he added.

"We have never had such a large number of chess players participating. I am confident that we will create the best possible conditions for both chess enthusiasts and the players themselves. Moreover, I firmly believe that our talented chess players will achieve commendable positions in this championship," Mammadov said.

The FIDE World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 25 and will see the participation of 206 players in the open section and 103 in the women's competition.

Azerbaijan will be well-represented with a team of 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abbasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.

Excitingly, the top three players from both the open and women's sections will qualify for the first time in the Men Candidates Tournament and the Women Candidates Tournament of 2024.

Chess enthusiasts worldwide can catch all the action as the FIDE World Cup 2023 games will be broadcasted on the official competition website in Azerbaijani and English languages.

The championship boasts an impressive prize fund of $2.5 million and will be hosted at the Marriott Boulevard Hotel in Baku, adding to the grandeur of the event.