FIDE World Cup in Baku instills sense of special confidence, determination to succeed - Teymur Rajabov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The FIDE World Championship 2023 in Baku instills a sense of special confidence and determination to succeed, Teymur Rajabov, a participant of the FIDE 2023 World Championship, said at a press conference dedicated to the World Cup, Trend reports.

"With the competition spanning almost a month, the journey to victory demands dedication seven days a week. Baku will gather worthy chess players and formidable opponents, and we all anticipate challenging yet fascinating games," Rajabov shared.

Another participant from Azerbaijan, Gunay Mammadzade, expressed her belief that the support of her loved ones and the Azerbaijani audience will serve as an additional motivation for her to achieve her ultimate goal - winning the World Cup."

The FIDE World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 25 and will see the participation of 206 players in the open section and 103 in the women's competition.

Azerbaijan will be well-represented with a team of 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abbasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.

Excitingly, the top three players from both the open and women's sections will qualify for the first time in the Men Candidates Tournament and the Women Candidates Tournament of 2024.

Chess enthusiasts worldwide can catch all the action as the FIDE World Cup 2023 games will be broadcasted on the official competition website in Azerbaijani and English languages.

The championship boasts an impressive prize fund of $2.5 million and will be hosted at the Marriott Boulevard Hotel in Baku, adding to the grandeur of the event.