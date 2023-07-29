Young chess players from Azerbaijan deserve participation on world stage - Federation president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Young chess players from Azerbaijan are worthy contenders on the global stage, said the President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov during the grand opening ceremony of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Cup in Baku.

He highlighted that in recent years, Azerbaijan has achieved the title of three-time European Chess Champion.

"I want to particularly mention that in the FIDE World Chess Cup held in Baku, our country will also be represented by young chess players under 20 years old. Our chess school has made great progress, and we firmly believe that our young chess athletes deserve participation on the world stage," he added.

The FIDE World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 25 and will see the participation of 206 players in the open section and 103 in the women's competition.

Azerbaijan will be well-represented with a team of 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abbasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.

Excitingly, the top three players from both the open and women's sections will qualify for the first time in the Men Candidates Tournament and the Women Candidates Tournament of 2024.

Chess enthusiasts worldwide can catch all the action as the FIDE World Cup 2023 games will be broadcasted on the official competition website in Azerbaijani and English languages.

The championship boasts an impressive prize fund of $2.5 million and will be hosted at the Marriott Boulevard Hotel in Baku, adding to the grandeur of the event.