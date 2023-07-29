Azerbaijan Chess Federation among most active in promoting this sport - FIDE President (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The Azerbaijani Chess Federation stands as one of the most active proponents in promoting the sport, Arkady Dvorkovich, the President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), said in an exclusive interview with Trend on the sidelines of the FIDE World Chess Cup opening ceremony in Baku.

He noted that new chess clubs are emerging in Azerbaijan, and young chess players are competing in tournaments.

"I also want to emphasize that young Azerbaijani chess players are performing admirably in international chess tournaments, earning praise both for the local federation and the players themselves," he said.

Dvorkovich underscored that FIDE's primary program is to foster chess development in schools worldwide.

"Although it is a complex task that requires joint efforts from FIDE, national federations, and governments of different countries, there are already positive examples. We work on this program daily, preparing teaching materials for teachers and students. It is one of our most extensive projects. Additionally, we have various online platforms that aid in this process. Furthermore, we strive to elevate the prestige of youth competitions. We are working to increase their numbers, introduce new formats, including rapid chess," the FIDE President stated.

Dvorkovich also revealed that the federation has been actively promoting women's involvement in chess in recent years.

"We work with judges, organizers, and local federations of various countries on this matter. I believe this trend is absolutely correct and prestigious, as a chess career should be open not only to men but also to women. Involving women in chess is an essential aspect, and we are putting more and more effort into it, including increasing prizes in women's competitions," he added."

The FIDE World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 25 and will see the participation of 206 players in the open section and 103 in the women's competition.

Azerbaijan will be well-represented with a team of 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abbasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.

Excitingly, the top three players from both the open and women's sections will qualify for the first time in the Men Candidates Tournament and the Women Candidates Tournament of 2024.

Chess enthusiasts worldwide can catch all the action as the FIDE World Cup 2023 games will be broadcasted on the official competition website in Azerbaijani and English languages.

The championship boasts an impressive prize fund of $2.5 million and will be hosted at the Marriott Boulevard Hotel in Baku, adding to the grandeur of the event.