Former Azerbaijan's SOCAR VP appointed to new position

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Suleyman Gasimov, who held the position of Vice President for Economic Affairs of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), has been appointed to a new position, Trend reports via an informed source.

He was appointed advisor on economic issues to SOCAR President Rovshan Najafov.

Gasimov has held the position of Vice President for Economic Affairs of SOCAR since 2006.

According to the decree signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Yashar Latifov, Suleyman Gasimov, Dashgin Iskenderov, Badal Badalov and Khalik Mammadov were dismissed from the posts of Vice Presidents of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan.

By other decree of the president, Fuad Musayev, Afghan Isayev, Anar Mammadov, Babek Huseynov, Ismayil Zargarli, Ziba Mustafayeva and Arzu Javadova were appointed vice-presidents of SOCAR.