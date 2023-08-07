Incitement of hatred between people unacceptable - Ombudsperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. The results of anti-Azerbaijani policy, formed by the Armenian authorities and continuing nowadays, are more clearly manifested in the comments of Armenian users on social networks, as Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva wrote in her social media account, Trend reports.

She noted that the recent promotion of various unfounded statements, the formation of strong negative opinions among Armenians through propaganda in the Armenian press and in the segment of social networks regarding Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis, and the expression of opinions about the impossibility of peace and coexistence indicate that the Armenian authorities are not interested in achieving peace with Azerbaijan.

"We believe that such cases of incitement of hatred between peoples and its widespread humiliation of people on the basis of ethnicity, especially in the current post-war period, are unacceptable. The necessary steps should be taken to prevent such trends," Aliyeva said.