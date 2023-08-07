Return of Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin district kicks off (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. The State Committee of Azerbaijan for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons held a draw among the families who will be resettled in the village of Zabukh in Azerbaijan’s Lachin district at the first stage, the Committee of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Representatives from the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, which is part of the East Zangazur Economic Region, and the Executive Power of the Lachin district attended the ceremony.

The drawing drew a total of 20 families. According to the family composition, four of them are given with two-room, four-room, four-room, and five-room flats. These families have lived in Baku and Sumgayit, as well as in temporary settlements in the Absheron district's area.

The lotteries are used to ensure the objectivity and transparency of the placement procedure for internally displaced people.

Former internally displaced persons, who will soon return to the village of Zabukh for permanent residence, noted that they feel great joy in this regard. They expressed their deep gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the conditions created in the liberated territories from Armenian occupation after the second Karabakh war and their care for internally displaced persons.

The families that participated in the draw will go to the village of Zabukh soon.

The Azerbaijan Foundation for the Social Development of Internally Displaced Persons is the customer for the design and building of the Zabukh settlement. In the first stage, 223 single-story private residential buildings are being constructed in the village of Zabukh. A kindergarten, an administrative building, a medical facility, and other facilities are also being constructed.

Following the liberation of its territory from Armenian domination in 2020, Azerbaijan launched the long-awaited 'Great Return' initiative, which envisages the return of internally displaced individuals (IDPs) to their home countries.