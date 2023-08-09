Azerbaijani chess player starts first party at World Chess Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. The fourth round (1/16 finals among men, 1/8 among women) began at the World Chess Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

Nijat Abasov of Azerbaijan has advanced to the fourth round, where he will face Peter Svidler (FIDE).

Today, Abasov plays the first classic game of the fourth round using black pieces. He'll play the second round with white pieces tomorrow.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Chess Cup in Baku began with 206 chess players in the open part and 103 in the women's section.

For the second time, the Chess World Cup is being held in Azerbaijan. For the first time, the top three players from both the open and women's categories will qualify for the Men's Candidates Tournament and the Women's Candidates Tournament in 2024.