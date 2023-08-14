Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares updates on weekly de-mining activities on liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released weekly data on landmine clearance activities on the country's liberated lands, Trend reports, citing the agency.

185 anti-personnel mines, 65 anti-tank mines, and 35 unexploded ordnance were found and defused as part of the de-mining procedure in Tartar, Aghdam, Lachin, Khojavend, Fuzuli, Shusha, Kalbajar, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan from August 7 to August 12, 2023.

392.12 hectares of mines and explosive ordnance were removed, according to ANAMA.

The Republic of Azerbaijan's freed regions are serviced by the mine-clearing efforts of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), a legal institution of public law. In 2021, the agency was established.

The agency's primary mission is to plan, coordinate, and oversee all mine and unexploded ordnance removal across the country's regions.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation in the second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan started carrying out operations to clear its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.