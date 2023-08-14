World Chess Cup in Baku: all participants of the sixth round determined

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. All participants of the sixth round (1/4 finals among men, 1/2 finals among women) were determined at the World Chess Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

In the 1/4 finals of the World Cup among men:

Magnus Carlsen (Norway) - Gukesh Dommaraju (India);

Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan) - Vidit Gujrathi (India);

Fabiano Caruana (US) - Leinier Dominguez Perez (US);

Arjun Erigaisi (India) - Rameshbabu Pragnanandhaa (India).

In the 1/2 finals among women:

Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine) - Nurgyul Salimova (Bulgaria);

Tan Zhongyi (China) - Alexandra Goryachkina (FIDE).

The first classic game of the sixth round will take place on August 15.

The starting list of the World Chess Cup of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Baku included 206 chess players in the open section and 103 in the women's section.

For the second time, Azerbaijan is hosting the Chess World Cup. For the first time, the top three competitors from the open and women's categories will earn a spot in the 2024 Men's Candidates Tournament and Women's Candidates Tournament, respectively.

On the competition's official website, matches from the FIDE World Cup-2023 are broadcast in both Azerbaijani and English.

Up through August 25th, competitions will be held. The winning prize stands at $2.5 million.

The World Chess Cup is being held at Marriott Boulevard in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by team of 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abbasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.