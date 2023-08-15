Azerbaijani FM expresses condolences to Russia's Dagestan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed condolences to Russia’s Dagestan in connection with the explosion at a gas station in Makhachkala that has entailed human victims, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said in a statement, Trend reports.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and many injuries caused by an explosion at the gas station in Makhachkala, Dagestan. We express our most heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences to families and friends who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy," said the publication of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on the social network X (Twitter).

The explosion occurred at a gas station in Makhachkala in the evening of August 14. The area of the fire at the explosion site was 500 square meters, and there are victims.