BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. Azerbaijani Su-25 airplane has been demonstrated at TEKNOFEST festival, Trend reports.

TEKNOFEST festival dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the formation of Türkiye is being held in Ankara today.

The contract signing ceremony for the Su-25 (Lachin) modernization project between the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan Republic and Turkish company TUSAŞ was held on July 26 in Istanbul within the framework of the 16th International Defense Industry Exhibition IDEF-23.