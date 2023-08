BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree appointing Ilgar Mahmudov as the head of the Executive Power of the Guba district, Trend reports.

Prior to this appointment, Ilgar Mahmudov worked as the head of the Internal Control Department of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

In addition, he was also the director of the Baku Humanities College at the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.