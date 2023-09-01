More Azerbaijani servicemen wounded as result of Armenian provocation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Two more Azerbaijani servicemen have been wounded as result of Armenian provocation, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On the morning of September 1, the Armenian armed forces stationed in Zod direction of the Basarkechar region of Armenia, using combat drones, launched an attack on the positions of the Azerbaijani army in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district.

Previously, the serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army Mahammad Taghiyev was wounded as a result of fire opened by the Armenian armed forces units in Zod direction.