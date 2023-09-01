Armenians in Karabakh having parties despite alleged 'humanitarian crisis' (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Footage of Armenian residents in Karabakh, who are allegedly in a "humanitarian crisis," holding celebrations has been released, Trend reports.

The footage, shot in the last days of August, clearly shows Armenians living in Karabakh having fun and organizing parties.

This once again confirms the fact that the Armenians, who claim to live in "blockade" and bear "humanitarian crisis", are far from any crisis.

Back in August 29, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society sent 40 tons of flour to the residents of Armenian origin living in Karabakh. Currently, the trucks are waiting at the post of Russian peacekeepers on the Aghdam-Khankendi road. An appeal was sent to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent with a request to create conditions for the delivery of the food cargo to Khankendi.