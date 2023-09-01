Azerbaijan clears plethora of mines in liberated vast Kalbajar territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. A total of 4,719 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance this year in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district, including residential infrastructure, Trend reports.

This was stated at the regular meeting in Kalbajar of the working group on the clearance of mines and unexploded ordnance in the liberated territories, operating under the Interdepartmental Center of the Coordination Headquarters established for the centralized resolution of issues in the lands of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.

The meeting heard reports on activities to clear the territories of mines and unexploded ordnance, as well as on the implementation of projects identified by the government in the liberated territories, discussed issues reflected in the reports, and provided information on equipment involved in mine clearance operations.

In addition, during the mine clearance operations conducted from August 21 through August 27, 2023, in Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, 256 anti-personnel, 92 anti-tank mines, and 71 unexploded ordnance were discovered and neutralized.

An area of 528.1 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.