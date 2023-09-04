Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Convoy with 40 tons of flour sent from Baku awaits on Aghdam-Khankendi road for seventh day in a row (PHOTO)

Society Materials 4 September 2023 07:46 (UTC +04:00)
Convoy with 40 tons of flour sent from Baku awaits on Aghdam-Khankendi road for seventh day in a row (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Aslan Mammadli
Aslan Mammadli
Read more

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 4. The food convoy sent from Baku for the Armenian residents of Karabakh has been on the Aghdam-Khankendi road for the seventh day already, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

Two trucks with 40 tons of flour are waiting in front of the Russian peacekeepers' post on the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

Employees and volunteers of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society spend the night in tents set up on the territory.

Meanwhile, on August 29, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society organized the delivery of food to meet the needs of residents of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan.

Convoy with 40 tons of flour sent from Baku awaits on Aghdam-Khankendi road for seventh day in a row (PHOTO)
Convoy with 40 tons of flour sent from Baku awaits on Aghdam-Khankendi road for seventh day in a row (PHOTO)
Convoy with 40 tons of flour sent from Baku awaits on Aghdam-Khankendi road for seventh day in a row (PHOTO)
Convoy with 40 tons of flour sent from Baku awaits on Aghdam-Khankendi road for seventh day in a row (PHOTO)
Convoy with 40 tons of flour sent from Baku awaits on Aghdam-Khankendi road for seventh day in a row (PHOTO)
Convoy with 40 tons of flour sent from Baku awaits on Aghdam-Khankendi road for seventh day in a row (PHOTO)
Convoy with 40 tons of flour sent from Baku awaits on Aghdam-Khankendi road for seventh day in a row (PHOTO)
Convoy with 40 tons of flour sent from Baku awaits on Aghdam-Khankendi road for seventh day in a row (PHOTO)
Convoy with 40 tons of flour sent from Baku awaits on Aghdam-Khankendi road for seventh day in a row (PHOTO)
Convoy with 40 tons of flour sent from Baku awaits on Aghdam-Khankendi road for seventh day in a row (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more