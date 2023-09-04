Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society staff and volunteers keep waiting on Aghdam-Khankendi road

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 4. Representatives and volunteers of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (AzQAC) have been waiting at the post of Russian peacekeepers on the Aghdam-Khankendi road for a week, Vice President of the Society Gafar Askerzadeh told Trend's Karabakh Bureau.

He said that the leadership of the society held relevant negotiations with the command of Russian peacemakers temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan.

"We have not yet received a positive response from the other side and are currently waiting for updates. In case of a positive response, we will immediately ensure the delivery of food cargo to the residents of Karabakh of Armenian origin," Askerzadeh said.

