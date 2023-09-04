Azerbaijan increases number of registered operators and Internet service providers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The number of operators and Internet providers registered by the Information and Communication Technologies Agency, subordinate to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, increased by 5.88 percent, Trend reports.

Registration of Internet operators and providers has been carried out since the beginning of the Information and Communication Technologies Agency's activity. The Statute of the Information and Communication Technologies Agency was approved by the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan No. 1861 dated October 21, 2022. The agency regulates and controls information and communication technologies and communications (telecommunications and mail), as well as radio spectrum management in the country. In general, the number has grown from 136 to 144.