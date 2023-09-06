Azerbaijani defense minister receives Türkiye's new military attaché (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The newly appointed military attaché of the Republic of Türkiye to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Major General Soner Orucoglu was introduced to the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on September 6, Trend reports via Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

The Turkish attaché was informed about the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army, the work done in the liberated territories, as well as the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border and situation in the Karabakh economic region.

Hasanov wished Orucoglu success in his future activities in the field of expanding military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Expressing gratitude for the hospitality shown, Orucoglu expressed satisfaction with the start of his activity as a military attaché in Azerbaijan. The military attaché noted that he would make all efforts for the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, including military cooperation.

During the meeting, detailed views were exchanged on the development prospects of cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational and other fields, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

The newly appointed military attaché of the Republic of Türkiye to the Republic of Azerbaijan also met with the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, and the Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Subhan Bakirov.