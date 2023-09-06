Educational entities to run in Azerbaijan's liberated territories - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. About six general education institutions will start working in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation in 2023, said Azerbaijani Science and Education Minister Emin Amrullayev at a media briefing on the new academic year, Trend reports.

The Minister emphasized that 94 teachers will work in these schools and 780 pupils will be studying.

The Ministry of Science and Education holds a briefing for the media. Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev speaks at the briefing.