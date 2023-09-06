Azerbaijan, Switzerland discuss cooperation in humanitarian demining

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Cooperation in the field of humanitarian demining between Azerbaijan and Switzerland was discussed, Trend reports.

The discussions took place at a meeting of the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency, Samir Poladov, with the military attaché of Switzerland in Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, Colonel of the General Staff Dieter Vicky.

At the meeting, a presentation on the goals and tasks facing the agency, the work done during its activity, as well as the level of mine contamination in the territories liberated from occupation and activities aimed at combating this threat, was presented.

In addition, during the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for further cooperation between the two countries in the field of humanitarian demining.