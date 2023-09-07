Azerbaijan hosting ministers' meeting of Organization of Turkic States (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The second meeting of Emergency Situations Ministers of Turkic States Organization's member and observer countries is being held in Baku under the organization of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Colonel General Kemaleddin Heydarov, Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan Republic Kubanychbek Omuraliyev, Chairman of the Organization of Turkic States Ali Yerlikaya, Minister of Internal Affairs of Türkiye, Major General Syrym Sharipkhanov, Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan Abdulla Kuldashev, Minister of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan Boobek Azhikeyev, and Minister of Internal Affairs of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Dursun Oguz are participating in the event.

The purpose of the Second Meeting of Ministers of Emergency Situations of the Turkic States Organization member and observer countries is to develop existing links between the structures responsible for emergency management of the member countries of the organization, to discuss the issues of achieving joint and coordinated activities in emergency situations and to discuss the draft agreement on the establishment of the Civil Protection Mechanism within the organization.