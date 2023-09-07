Practical classes held with cadets of Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. According to the training plan and program for 2023, practical classes were held with the cadets of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports via the the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

First, the cadets practiced the rules of precise aiming on the training simulator.

After an explanation of safety rules and firing conditions, the cadets attended the firing camp.

The cadets of the Military Institute successfully completed the tasks of putting weapons on combat readiness, detection and destruction of conditional enemy targets.

The main focus of the training sessions was on improving the cadets' practical and combat skills.