Azerbaijan hosting 'DOST 2023' international conference (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. For the first time in Azerbaijan, the Heydar Aliyev Center is hosting an international conference in the field of social services entitled "DOST 2023: unified platform for flexible, innovative and sustainable service delivery", Trend reports.

The event is being held upon the initiative of DOST Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan Republic on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as the 5th anniversary of the establishment of DOST Agency.

The conference is attended by 50 foreign and 110 local guests, as well as 40 international organizations.

The DOST concept, initiated by First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, allows providing 154 social services in a ‘single window’, rapidly, transparently, and on a modern, innovative basis.

Over the past period of this year, about 165,000 services were provided in DOST centers, and overall, services were provided to more than 1.4 million citizens, while the level of satisfaction of citizens with these services was 98.5 percent.