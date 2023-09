BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Criminal investigation on ATM armed robbery attempt near one of Baku's markets, has been completed, Trend reports via the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.

Back on May 4, 2023, an armed robbery attempt in Khatai district of Baku, bank employee Samir Shaydayev was seriously wonded by the attackers, when trying to use the ATM. Another person, Rufat Hashimov, who was guarding him, was killed.

Will be updated