Azerbaijan to restore living settlements in liberated Kalbajar by 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. At the first stage of construction work on the restoration of settlements in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district, which covers 2022–2026, the necessary work is being carried out to approve construction plans for the villages of Zar, Zallar, and Yanshag, First Vice Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture, Namig Gummatov said, Trend reports.

At the meeting of the working group on urban development held in Kalbajar, Gummatov said that in 2023, seven more settlements are planned to be designed in the Kalbajar district (Istisu settlement, Gamishli, Chaykend, Nadirkhanli, Gilinjli, Otagli, and Chirag villages), and in 2024, four villages (Chapli, Keshdak, Dalgilinjli, and Imanbinasi villages). According to Namig Gummatov, in general, 15 settlements will be restored by 2026, including one city, one settlement, and 13 villages.