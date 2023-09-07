When earthquake occurred, Azerbaijanis were first to help - MIA of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The Organization of the Turkic States is an organization based on the brotherhood, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, Ali Yerlikaya said, Trend reports.

During his speech in Baku at the second meeting of Emergency Situations Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States' member and observer countries, he said that the organization is an important force in world politics.

"Our unity is our strength. When there was an earthquake in Türkiye, our brothers were the first to come to the rescue," he said.

The Minister also said that a significant number of people are being treated in the hospital that Azerbaijan built in Türkiye after the earthquake.

"Türkiye will never forget this help," Yerlikaya said.

The second meeting of Emergency Situations Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States' member and observer countries is being held in Baku with the organizational support of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.