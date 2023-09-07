More than 900 hectares demined in Azerbaijan's liberated Kalbajar in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. In Kalbajar, 983 hectares of territory were cleared from mines in 2022, said the first vice chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, Namig Gummetov, Trend reports.

He noted that, in accordance with the order of the Cabinet of Ministers, 1,105 hectares of the district is planned to be cleared of mines in 2023. About 653 hectares (59 percent) were demined in the district from January through August.

According to Gummetov, it is planned to build and put into operation 3,450 housing units (1,927 private houses and 1,523 apartments) in the district till 2026: 1,115 in 2024, 725 in 2025, and 1,610 in 2026. A total of 5,268 people are planned to be resettled in Kalbajar and 12,534 in the district's settlements, he added.

Also, according to the relevant instruction of the head of the Coordination Headquarters for solving issues in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from occupation, the next meeting of the working group on urban development is being held in the city of Kalbajar. Besides the fact that this is the first meeting of the working group on urban development issues in the East Zangezur Economic Region, it is also held for the first time in Kalbajar.