Organization of Turkic States works to handle natural disasters and emergencies - secretary general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Corresponding work is being carried out to handle natural disasters and emergencies, the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev said, Trend reports.

He said that during emergency situations it is necessary to show unity, as joint cooperation of the Turkic states is a very important step.

"Six working group meetings have been held so far. Currently, the goal is to develop existing ties between the structures responsible for emergency management of the OTS member countries, discuss issues of achieving joint and coordinated activities by the organization during emergencies, as well as discuss a draft agreement on the creation of a civil defense Mechanism within the organization," he said.

The second meeting of Emergency Situations Ministers of Turkic States Organization's member and observer countries is being held in Baku with the organizational support of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.