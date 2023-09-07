Azerbaijani interior minister meets with Turkish counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Azerbaijani Interior Minister Colonel-General Vilayat Eyvazov met with a delegation headed by Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya on September 7, the Ministry of Internal Affairs told Trend.

The minister, after welcoming the guests, said that Azerbaijan's relations with Türkiye are developing in an ascending line.

Emphasizing the factor of stability existing in Azerbaijan, Eyvazov said that reliable protection of order and security has created favorable conditions for the citizens of Azerbaijan as well as for foreign investors, including Turkish businessmen.

He expressed confidence that Ali Yerlikai's first official visit to Azerbaijan will have a positive impact on the development and deepening of relations between the countries.

In addition to expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, the Turkish Interior Minister said that the two friendly and fraternal countries always stand with a unified voice against global problems that are a serious obstacle to the establishment of peace and stability in the region, including all manifestations of organized crime.

He also highly appreciated the useful cooperation between the relevant authorities of the two countries and stressed that they will continue to make efforts to develop relations and that cooperation and the exchange of experience serve the interests of our peoples and countries.