Remains of Azerbaijanis presumably missing since first Karabakh war, found in Azerbaijan's Gubadli and Zangilan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Human remains, presumably belonging to persons who went missing during the first Karabakh war, were exhumed in Melikahmedli village of Gubadli district and Vejnali village of Zangilan district, Trend reports.

Forensic-medical and forensic-molecular-genetic examinations have been appointed, and other necessary actions have been carried out, Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan said in a statement.

In connection with the facts of crimes against peace and humanity committed against Azerbaijanis by the armed forces of Armenia and Armenian illegal armed groups, the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan Republic initiated criminal cases under articles 103 (genocide), 107 (deportation or forced resettlement of the population) of the Criminal Code, investigation and operational activities continue on the criminal case under article 120.2.12 (premeditated murder on the motive of national, racial, religious hatred or enmity) and other articles.

All appropriate measures will be taken in accordance with the requirements of generally accepted norms, principles of legislation and international law.