Türkiye's leading online trading platform may start working in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Türkiye's leading online trading platform - 'Hepsiburada' may start working in Azerbaijan, the CEO of Hepsiburada, Nilhan Onal Gokchetekin said, Trend reports.

He noted that research attracting regional countries such as Azerbaijan and Israel have now begun.

"We have started to provide services in different languages and in different currencies. We will make a serious contribution to Türkiye's exports in the coming years. We are working on cooperation and partnership with regions with which we have cultural and historical ties. As a company, we strive to invest in innovative technologies that determine the direction of digitalization of trade," he said.

Hepsiburada.com is a Turkish e-commerce company that has been working since 1998. The company was selected as Turkey's most popular brand in 2011, 2012 and 2013, and E-commerce Site of the Year in 2013.

The company allows suppliers to make sales on the platform. Although 'Hepsiburada' also sells products, most of the products are from suppliers rather than 'Hepsiburada' itself. Data for the end of 2022 shows the platform had over 80,000 merchants.