Glensol becomes EASA Accredited Service Center

Glensol, a subsidiary of Nobel Energy, concentrated on field operations and equipment maintenance, is pleased to announce that it has successfully passed EASA (Electrical Apparatus Service Association) Accreditation audit conducted by SGS UK – a leading testing, inspection and certification company in the world.

EASA has developed the EASA Accreditation programme, which is based on the EASA/ANSI AR 100 standard specification. The accreditation is a strict process that requires availability of proven capacity and capability. Those include special equipment and machinery for repair, rewinding, overhaul and reclamation of electrical motors, proper maintenance and certification of such equipment and machinery. It also entails adequate procedures, quality control techniques, and most importantly qualified personnel who are aware of the requirements of the standard and have the capability to control effects of repair services on motor efficiency.

Anar Orujov, Deputy General Director Glensol said: ‘The EASA Accreditation programme is internationally recognized in the motor service industry, and this achievement is the result of very long term planning and preparation. It is worth to mention that we are now not only the Council Member of EASA, but also our facility is accredited by the association. We take great pride in achieving and upholding most of the highest level of international standards. I would like to congratulate our electrical motors and generators maintenance division on this significant achievement, and appreciate their efforts, dedication and teamwork throughout the painstaking process.

This achievement underscores Glensol’s proven capability in maintaining and improving motor efficiency and reliability, and implementing best in class procedures that result in the highest quality repairs. Moreover, the EASA accreditation demonstrates the company’s high competency in repairing the clients’ motors using well-maintained equipment and accurately calibrated instruments at its cutting-edge ‘One-Stop-Shop’ workshop.