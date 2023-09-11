Nepalese and Iranian citizens apprehended for attempting to violate Azerbaijan's border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Citizens of Nepal and Iran who violated the border of Azerbaijan have been detained, the press center of the State Border Service informed Trend.

In the service territory of the border detachment Khudat near Zuhul village of Khachmaz district, Nepalese citizens Karki Ghimire Renuka, born in 2001; Bahattarai Menuka, born in 1994; Pantha Bal Krishna, born in 1997; and Raut Deep, born in 1986, who tried to violate the state border of Azerbaijan in the direction of the Russian Federation, were detained on September 9 at 21:44 (GMT+4).

During the investigation, it was found that the detainees had officially arrived in the country, after which they were going to illegally cross to the territory of Russia and, from there, go to Portugal.

In addition, on September 10 at 13:45 (GMT+4) in the service territory of the border detachment Goradiz near Amirzeidli village of Beylagan district, an Iranian citizen, resident of Parsabad, Hamidi Bahman Hajimahmud, born in 1977, illegally crossed the state border from Iran in the direction of the Republic of Azerbaijan. During the investigation, it was found that the detainee intended to travel from Azerbaijan to European countries.

Also, the citizens of Afghanistan, Seraj Helaluddin Serajuddin, born in 1993, and Haidari Ezatullah Abdulkasim, born in 1997, who violated the state border from Iran towards the Republic of Azerbaijan, were detained on September 10 at 21:45 (GMT+4) in the service territory of the Lankaran border detachment near Gapichimahalla village of Astara district. During the investigation, it was established that the detainees intended to travel from Azerbaijan to European countries.

Operative-search activities on these facts are continuing.