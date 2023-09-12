Azerbaijan's Association of Travel Agencies appeals to embassies of some countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Official appeals were sent to the embassies of some countries in Azerbaijan in order to overcome difficulties in visa issues with these countries, and meetings were organized with representatives of these embassies, the Head of the Outbound Tourism Commission of the Association of Travel Agencies of Azerbaijan (ATAA) said, Trend reports.

"Despite the noted discontent and problems, we believe that we will continue to achieve new successes, which we will overcome through joint efforts," he said at an event dedicated to the anniversary of the association's activities.

In addition, ATAA Chairman Heydeniz Gahramanov previously held a meeting with the Councillor for Culture and Tourism of the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan Muhittin Machid, the representative of the Turkish Agency for the Tourism Promotion and Development in Azerbaijan and Georgia Serdar Keskin and the representative for Azerbaijan Aynura Alyazova, as well as with the head of the Swiss tourist representation for CIS countries Natalia Wart.

Issues of expanding the developing ties between the tourist structures of the two countries, prospects for cooperation, organization of advertising and promotional events to increase tourist exchange and other issues were discussed during the meeting with representatives of Türkiye.

In general, Azerbaijan was visited by 1.6 million foreigners in 2022, which is more than twice the figure of 2021 (790,062).