Landslide zones intensify in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. There is an increase in landslide zones in Azerbaijan, the Chairman of the Board of the Geological Exploration Agency under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Aliyev told Trend.

According to Aliyev, seasonal landslides are likely to intensify. Constant monitoring is carried out in all directions.

"A landslide occurred in the village of Filfili in the Oghuz district. The length of the landslide that descended near a residential building is 60 meters, and the width is 30 meters. Azerbaijani specialists are on site. We will be able to provide accurate information after an inspection of the area," he said.

Ali Aliyev noted that the intensification of landslides in Azerbaijan is caused by rain.

According to Aliyev, there are no serious dynamic changes. Of the six landslide areas existing on the Absheron peninsula. There are no significant changes on the Bayil slope or the Badamdar plateau. The Ministry of Emergency Situations is taking measures to reinforce the area.

"In addition, the situation in the area of the Garachukhur landslide is stable. A retaining wall has been built there, and the landslide process has completely stopped. A landslide occurred on the Muganli-Ismayilli road some time ago. This process has also been prevented," he said.