Azerbaijani minister of youth and sports appeals to athletes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, European Gymnastics President, Farid Gayibov has appealed to athletes, Trend reports.

"As the wonderful summer break commenced, few but nonetheless important sport events took place. Among them the world-class multisport event, the FISU World University Games held in Chengdu (CHN) from 28 July to 8 August.

The Chinese Local Organising Committee deserves a standing ovation for the delivery of a spectacular event at an Olympic level. Artistic and rhythmic gymnasts were lucky enough to feel the thrill of these events. There is always a different atmosphere at the multisport competitions. Athletes from different sports have an opportunity to meet each other, to exchange their views and concerns and derive extra energy for the competitions ahead. It is especially important in the year when we have qualifications for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Another highlight was the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships held in Valencia (ESP) from 23 to 27 August. The event that sold out tickets months prior speaks for itself. Another fantastically organised event hosted by a country where gymnastics thrives with popularity.

Beautiful competitions, a blend of individual and group competitions, failures and triumphs. I congratulate all the gymnasts that earned their medals on the podium and those who qualified for the Olympic Games. Gymnastics fans experienced great emotions.

Another breath-taking event was a non-competitive one: the 17th World Gymnaestrada 2023 held in the Dutch capital Amsterdam from 30 July to 5 August. This global event brought together almost 19,000 gymnasts from 56 countries to celebrate their love for our sport, and to demonstrate friendship and unity. The event as usual displayed the beauty and the power of Gymnastics. The diversity of age groups, race and countries of the participants, is a testimony to the fact that ‘once a gymnast, always a gymnast’.

As we prepare for busy months ahead of us and the following Olympic year, I hope most of you enjoyed your vacations and had a chance to recharge before we return to our gyms and offices. A lot of work is to be done. Focus and persistence are the tools that we will need to polish our skills. I wish you all a good sight of your goal, and luck as you march to it," Farid Gayibov said in a statement.